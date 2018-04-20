CANNABIS WATCH

At least 12 taken to hospital during 4/20 festival in San Francisco

SFPD is looking into fentanyl as the possible cause of several medical emergencies after at least 12 people were transported to the hospital during 4/20 in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
At least twelve people have been transported to the hospital during 4/20 festivities in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. SFPD is looking into fentanyl as the possible cause of several medical emergencies.

Officials said UCSF is treating two patients who overdosed from an unknown substance. They are both stable and under observation by the hospital.

At this time, officials have not said what condition the other patients are in.

Friends of a man that collapsed told ABC7 News that he was near the stage when it happened, but was awake when paramedics got to him.

Officials said at least 20,000 people were at Golden Gate Park Friday enjoying 4/20. Last year, about 10,000 people attended the event.

