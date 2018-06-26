BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Bay Area LIFE airs Sunday nights on ABC7 from 6:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Looking for some Bay Area fun?! You've come to the right place. This weekly half-hour ABC7 program takes you around the Bay Area to celebrate and share what makes this beautiful place we live in so fabulous.

In each show, we'll explore your neighborhoods for the latest finds in food, fitness, entertainment, decor, fashion, culture, technology, and travel.

Plus, you'll have a chance to connect with us and tell us how you love to play around the Bay. Send us your pictures and share your ideas!

Each week we'll highlight the special people and places you've discovered right in your backyard. Explore your Bay Area with ABC7!

See the latest episodes of Bay Area LIFE here.

We want to see photos of your favorite places to visit throughout the Bay Area! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7bayarealife and we may show them online or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybay area life
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Where You Live: The Story of You
BAY AREA LIFE
BAY AREA LIFE: Empire carpet
BAY AREA LIFE: Add curb appeal to your home
Bay Area LIFE: Up close with the lead of Les Miserables
BAY AREA LIFE: The latest in hip and knee joint replacement
BAY AREA LIFE: Solid wood furniture made to last!
More bay area life
SOCIETY
SF announces new 'poop patrol' to clean feces from streets
4-year-old hailed as a hero for saving grandmother's life
Pregnant mom of twins embarrassed after being questioned for shoplifting
'Homes for our Troops' builds adapted homes for injured SoCal vets
The Fillmore gets its new vertical marquee
More Society
Top Stories
Utah firefighter killed in Mendocino Complex Fires had extensive experience
FBI warns banks of worldwide ATM hack threat
SF couple sells home, quits jobs to travel the world
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
The latest on missing college student Mollie Tibbetts
How to find and delete where Google knows you've been
Colorado school district switches to four-days-a-week
SF announces new 'poop patrol' to clean feces from streets
Show More
Median price of East Palo Alto homes reaching $1M
South Bay community cat garden helps feral cats get adopted
Ohio man finds black widow spider in broccoli
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
Mermaid donut makes debut at Disney World
More News