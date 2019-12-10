Disney World

Boy with autism has adorable interaction with several Disney Princesses

ORLANDO. Fla. -- A six-year-old boy with autism captured the hearts of several Disney princesses after handing out kisses, hugs, and gifts during a visit to Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Nov. 30.

Amanda Coley said her son Jackson, nicknamed Jack Jack, "lights up" when he meets Disney characters. She said her son's love for characters started at two and a half years old when he met Snow White.

Footage taken by Coley shows her son exchanging kisses on the cheek with Princess Tiana from "The Princess and the Frog" after giving the princess a gift. The video also shows the boy's adorable meetings with Rapunzel and Snow White.

"Jack Jack has autism so trips like this can be so difficult for him but seeing the characters just brings him so much joy," Coley told Storyful.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyautismdisneydisney worldabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Snow White helps boy with autism overwhelmed at Disney World
DISNEY WORLD
Out of this world ride, Star Wars' Rise of the Resistance lets guests live out own Star Wars adventure
Girl stunned by surprise Disney World trip for 8th birthday
Disney theme parks adding vegan options to every menu
Disney World balloon handler nearly carried away by winds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stolen van with 2 dozen dogs inside recovered in Oakland
San Francisco streets flooded during heavy rainstorm
Rain totals above average in parts of North Bay after weekend storm
House Democrats lay out case for formal Trump impeachment
City of Fremont to crack down on open house signs
Golden snubs and surprises, including little 'Cats' love
Clint Eastwood shows appreciation for Marines at Camp Pendleton
Show More
Athlete who championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 34
AccuWeather forecast: Widespread fog this morning, chance of rain tomorrow
WATCH IN 60: SFPD officer-involved shooting; BART fare evasion sweeps
New Zealand volcano erupts, killing at least 5
EXCLUSIVE: Victims of deadly Orinda crash were cousins
More TOP STORIES News