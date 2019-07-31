Society

Coliseum hosts shoe giveaway in Oakland for students

Volunteers pile shoes that will be given away to thousands of deserving students. (AEG Facilities)

By Timothy Didion
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Thousands of deserving students will be making an extra back-to-school stop in Oakland.

On September 21, Oracle Arena and Ring Central Coliseum will be hosting their annual back-to-school shoe giveaway.

The event is a partnership with the First African Methodist Episcopal Church in Oakland. Low-income families register for the event to receive new shoes just in time for the school year. Organizers say the addition can help students get out of the gate with a stronger, more positive attitude.

"It feels so good to help give kids that boost of confidence and self-esteem to go back to school in style and feel confident when they're at school, says Rian Worm of AEG, the global sports company that manages the Coliseum.

Haircuts and free meals are also part of the event. But to participate, you have register by this Friday here.

Sponsors also include Kaiser Permanente, Shoe Palace, Wells Fargo, Peralta Community College District as well as the Oakland Raiders and Oakland A's.
