building a better bay area

Controversial boulders to be removed from San Francisco street

By Jobina Fortson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Department of Public Works will be removing boulders from Clinton Park alley Monday. The move is at the request of residents on the street, who originally paid for the boulders.

The boulders were in place to prevent large encampments and drug deals from popping up on the sidewalk.

RELATED: San Francisco neighbors pitch in to buy boulders to deter drug dealers, homeless

One neighbor who lives on the street told ABC7 News she helped pay for the boulders.

The woman did not want to be identified, but said roughly 6 weeks ago, a large encampment moved in behind the Pet Food Express. The pet store backs up to Clinton Park alley.

The neighbor said the encampment covered the sidewalk and became violent.

Residents were continuously calling authorities.

RELATED: Santa Cruz enacts curfew on famed 'Main Beach' near boardwalk

The boulders were their way of taking matters into their own hands. However, since then, the boulders have been pushed into the street by people protesting the move. The push back has cost the city money and turned the street into a spectacle.

"People were getting harassed," the neighbor said. "People were out here in the streets in the middle of the night harassing people that were living on the street, like living in the buildings on the street. Also, online. People's jobs were getting contacted."

A public works spokesperson said the agency is working on a long term solution to the homelessness issue in Clinton Park alley.

Check out more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscobuilding a better bay areahomelessdrugs
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Hayward affordable housing to break ground at site of former Mervyn's
String of San Francisco restaurants closing their doors
Berkeley's North Shattuck Association drops 'Gourmet Ghetto' name
Controversy over school closures in the East Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hayward man accused of spying for Chinese government
Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict history of suspensions
Warriors speak at Media Day event
Klay Thompson could be out past All-Star break
Dog jumps on venomous snake to save human brothers
VIDEO: September snow in the Sierra Nevada
Jewish high holidays begins
Show More
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
NFL suspends Raiders' Vontaze Burfict for rest of season
WATCH IN 60: Forever 21 bankruptcy, Real ID issues, Bochy's final game
Car fire snarls morning commute on Bay Bridge
More TOP STORIES News