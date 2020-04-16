Coronavirus California

Coronavirus in California: Santa Cruz County beaches, parks reopen; social distancing remains enforced

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- Santa Cruz County is reopening its beaches, parks, open spaces and the Santa Cruz Wharf to the public effective Thursday at midnight after they were closed in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic last week.

The initial order to close came from county Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel on April 8 in advance of the Easter weekend, but was not extended this week past the original closure date and time of Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

RELATED: Socially distanced drive-in movie theater a welcome sign of normalcy during coronavirus pandemic

The Department of County Parks, Open Spaces and Cultural Services said on their website that all social distancing guidelines must be maintained for those who visit the parks. Park and beach hours are generally sunrise to sunset.

Santa Cruz city officials released a statement reminding residents that all state and county shelter-in-place orders remain in effect and that all exercise should be done near residents' homes.

County parks officials listed the following areas as remaining closed as of Thursday: Simpkins Family Swim Center, visitor centers, museums, the skate park at Seacliff Village Park, dog parks at Chanticleer and Polo Grounds Parks and reservable group picnic areas, along with park restrooms and playgrounds.

The county had a second resident die from coronavirus complications on Tuesday.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysanta cruzbeachescoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in place
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
VIDEO: Coyotes howling howling into the night in SF
LA County confirms 42 additional deaths, 472 new COVID-19 cases
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to give update on coronavirus in California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
WATCH TODAY: Interactive Q&A with SJ, SF, Oakland mayors
Coronavirus: 7 more deaths reported in San Mateo Co.
Some East Bay residents must shelter in place in the dark as PG&E cuts power
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to give update on coronavirus in California
5.2M more seek unemployment aid as US layoffs spread
PG&E cuts power during shelter-in-place to Marin customers to prevent wildfires
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Small business lending program on hold after reaching lending limit
NY mom meets newborn 10 days after recovering from COVID-19-related coma
Why some stimulus checks may have gone to wrong accounts
More TOP STORIES News