Coronavirus in California: Santa Cruz County beaches, parks reopen; social distancing remains enforced

The initial order to close came from county Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel on April 8 in advance of the Easter weekend, but was not extended this week past the original closure date and time of Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.
RELATED: Socially distanced drive-in movie theater a welcome sign of normalcy during coronavirus pandemic
The Department of County Parks, Open Spaces and Cultural Services said on their website that all social distancing guidelines must be maintained for those who visit the parks. Park and beach hours are generally sunrise to sunset.
Santa Cruz city officials released a statement reminding residents that all state and county shelter-in-place orders remain in effect and that all exercise should be done near residents' homes.
County parks officials listed the following areas as remaining closed as of Thursday: Simpkins Family Swim Center, visitor centers, museums, the skate park at Seacliff Village Park, dog parks at Chanticleer and Polo Grounds Parks and reservable group picnic areas, along with park restrooms and playgrounds.
The county had a second resident die from coronavirus complications on Tuesday.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19