Coronavirus kindness: Front-line workers at San Mateo Medical Center receive 'Star Wars' themed welcome

The Yoda hats, signs reading "Awesome You Are," and even a Sith-themed McGruff crime dog: Do you even need to ask what day it is?
But today, a twist there was. It’s May 4th so there were plenty of Star Wars themed signs and even a couple of outfits too... story coming your way on Midday Live! pic.twitter.com/5qfSQP19ta— Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) May 4, 2020
RELATED: 'You can't thank them enough': New mural in SJ shares support for healthcare workers battling COVID-19
May 4 is celebrated by "Star Wars" fans across the galaxy every year thanks to the pun on the series's signature tag line "May the Force Be With You."
Sky7 captured the magic of the moment as medical staff changed shifts Monday Morning.
In addition to a number of "Star Wars" themed signs and freebies, firefighters and police officers from a number of agencies lined the hospital's entrance with their vehicles, delivering a thunderous round of applause as nurses and doctors changed shifts.
RELATED: World Health Day 2020: Take time to thank nurses on front lines of coronavirus crisis
Look at the sea of fire & police cars greeting medical staff at San Mateo Medical Center this morning during shift change! @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/Nt0gxhtMdC— Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) May 4, 2020
Resident Nurse David Walters, coming off of a 12-hour shift, appreciated the show of support.
RELATED: Coronavirus kindness: South San Jose neighborhood thanks front-line workers with street parade
"We work with the fire department and police department every night and we have a really great working relationship. We can't do our job without them so it's really nice to have them coming out here- and also the community," said Walters.
Representative Jackie Speier dressed as the congresswoman character Padme Amidala from the film series embracing the moment with a message of hope.
"This is the hospital that sees the sickest patients in the county, the hospital that's been here for the poor and the oppressed for so long. We wanted to make sure they were recognized," said Congresswoman Speier.
Recognition didn't stop with dignitaries. After hearing about the surprise on the Next Door app last night, San Mateo resident Loren Simon had to bring his kids out to share their gratitude.
RELATED: Coronavirus: First responders line up to honor health care workers in Santa Clara County
"It's going to be a really important time in their lives to remember what happened," said Simon.
"Thank you for saving lives and for staying for the late-night shifts," his 10-year-old daughter Reagan added.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19