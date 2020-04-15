Coronavirus: First responders line up to honor health care workers in Santa Clara County

They gathered outside Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose during the morning shift change. Police vehicles lined Turner Drive and Middle Drive, just outside the hospital. Law enforcement personnel clapped as medical staff arrived and departed their shifts.
A hero’s salute for medical staff at Santa Clara Valley Medical by countless first responders from all over the region. This just feels good. Beautiful story coming your on @abc7newsbayarea midday @ 11am. pic.twitter.com/tJp32deLY7— Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) April 15, 2020
"They come to work every day, they know the risks and this is just another way to say we really appreciate what you do everyday for us," said Sheriff Laurie Smith, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department.
RELATED: Social distancing measures may be necessary until 2022 to contain coronavirus pandemic, study shows
Sheriff Smith put out the call to action and first responders from across the South Bay showed up to show support for their brothers and sisters in scrubs.
Organizers said they wanted to recognize and thank all the medical professionals working tirelessly to save lives during the pandemic.
"We feel so appreciated and it just melt's our heart!" said Mernie Antonio, a registered nurse at Valley Medical Center.
"When we're in challenging times like this what we do is hold each other" said Cindy Chavez, President of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. "We're not able to do that right now so we're cheering each other."
RELATED: Newsom unveils plan to reopen California, ease stay-at-home restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic
SKY7 showed the magnitude of this rare salute reserved for fallen officers, now turned into a hero's welcome for medical staff on the front lines of the pandemic.
"We watch each others' backs, comfort each other in times of need, support each other" said Rubin Hudson, a janitor at VMC. "Can't get no better than that."
Second only to supplies, support is the most important thing we can give to these brave mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters selflessly sacrificing their lives to save ours.
"I feel like we already wont the battle. We are on the way to win the battle because we get the support" said Registered Nurse Liya Liu.
Several local agencies joined the tribute including the Santa Clara County Sheriff's office, Campbell Police Department, Gilroy Police Department, Los Altos Police Department, Milpitas Police Department, Morgan Hill Police Department, San Jose Police Department, San Jose State University Police Department, California Highway Patrol, San Jose Fire Department and Santa Clara County Fire Department.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19