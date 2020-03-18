Coronavirus

Coronavirus Impact: Napa County ready for yet another emergency; COVID-19 shelter in place

By
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- "We have four seasons in Napa--earthquakes, fires, floods and repair," said Dr. Jeffrey Yablon, a retired neurosurgeon who calls the idyllic wine country town his home.

CORONAVIRUS: Tracking latest developments of viral infection in US

Napa knows how to do emergencies and with all the events that have come before it residents here say they're ready to take on the next challenge--COVID19. Health officials announced an official shelter-in-place order on Wednesday.

The order will begin Friday, March 20 and it requires that most people stay home unless engaging in certain essential activities, like getting food and medical supplied. Indiviudals may also leave home to perform work that is deemed essential such as law enforcement, first responders, emergency and public safety. Officials say people are allowed to go outside to take care of pets, go on a walk or just to get outside as long as social distancing is maintained.

"I think people have to be very cautious about the virus and keep the six-foot distance as I am from my former partner as well as you," said Yablon, "and I think if the health authorities tell us to stay home except for essential services, that's what we need to do."

CORONAVIRUS: What to know about COVID-19 in California, how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area

In downtown Napa, it didn't take an official order for many tasting rooms, retail stories and restaurants to close or offer very limited service.

Baris Yildiz has owned Ristorante Allegria for ten years and feels like he's been down this road before. At least this time, he can still offer takeout.

"I know some of the restaurants are going to stay open just to do to-go orders," said Yildiz. "Every other year it sounds like something happens in Napa, but this is something that's happening all over the world, not just in Napa."

RELATED: Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
Napa's many wineries have already closed their tasting rooms, thanks to Governor Gavin Newsom's weekend directive.

But Katherine Hall, who owns St. Helena's Hall Wines along with 4 other properties, will survive, and so will her community.

"I've been talking with other vintners over the weekend and I think we're all recognizing that we're in this together and we need to find some kind of solution to help our employees out as well."

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

RELATED CORONAVIRUS STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynapanapa countycoronavirusshelter in place
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus Updates: Napa Co. issues shelter-in-place order
CORONAVIRUS
Many across Bay Area are paying it forward during COVID-19 pandemic
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
NY adds on-site limit for businesses, hospital ship on the way
Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: Napa Co. issues shelter-in-place order
White House warning to millennials: Stay out of the bars during pandemic
Petrolia earthquake: 5.2 magnitude quake strikes off Northern California coast near Humboldt County
Cancer, heart surgeries delayed as coronavirus alters care
Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Trump invokes act to marshal private sector against COVID-19
Show More
Coronavirus closures: AMC movie theaters closing for several weeks
SF mayor, families react after Newsom says schools likely closed for rest of year
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
Ford, GM confirm N. American factory shutdowns due to virus
Hospitalized man describes his battle against COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News