SOCIETY

New Gillette advertisement takes on #MeToo topics and asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'

EMBED </>More Videos

New Gillette advertisement takes on #metoo topics and asks "is this the best a man can get?"

Gillette is making waves for its new ad that draws inspiration from the Me Too movement.

The razor company is long known for its "The Best A Man Can Get" slogan, but now they're asking "Is this the best a man can get?"

The almost two minute video tackles issues like bullying, sexual harassment and toxic masculinity.

RELATED: Silence breaker Adama Iwu discusses activism, Me Too movement
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyadvertisingbuzzworthyu.s. & worldbusiness
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
'World record egg' cracks the internet
Beloved South Bay teacher battling Parkinson's Disease
Mom of twins who fought cancer while pregnant gets transplant
More Society
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Sketch shows man wanted in beating of elderly SF woman
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay
Accuweather Forecast: Rain to create slick evening commute in Bay Area
Former MLB pitcher, Bay Area native John Wetteland charged with sex abuse
Cat feared lost during Camp Fire reunited with owner
LISTEN: Jayme Closs 911 call released
Suspect detained after foot chase near Oracle Arena, brief closure of I-880
Show More
ABC News' Martha Raddatz sits down with ABC7 News
Rihanna sues father over use of their last name for business
Child strapped into car seat falls out of moving car in Minnesota
Carol Channing dies at 97: Publicist
Suspect dies after allegedly stabbing 2, setting Vacaville house fire
More News