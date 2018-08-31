New guidelines for child car seats drop age-specific milestone

There are changes to the guidelines for child car seats. The American Academy of Pediatricians now says that children should ride in the seat rear-facing until they reach the height or weight limit for the seat.
The new recommendation eliminates the age-specific milestone to turn a child's car seat around so that it is forward-facing. The guideline used to say it was okay to do this at the age of two.
Many car seat manufacturers allow children to remain rear-facing until they reach 40-pounds.
