MARTIN LUTHER KING JR

Pastor remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s San Francisco sermon

A pastor who knew Dr. King well remembers his early activism here in the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A pastor who knew Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. well remembers his early activism here in the Bay Area.

Rev. Dr. Amos Brown leads the Third Baptist Church in San Francisco. He recalled when King visited in 1958, delivering a sermon to the congregation.

"It was not enough for him to stand in a pulpit on a Sunday morning and preach sermons about personal salvation. He fell he had the moral obligation to also be engaged in movements to deal with the social conditions," says Rev. Brown.

Beyond the civil rights movement, Rev. Brown says Dr. King took great personal risks with his stands on economic injustice and ending the Vietnam War.

Written and produced by Tim Didion
