PG&E continues power restoration from latest outages

PG&E has been monitoring weather conditions all morning to decide if it's safe to restore energy from its latest round of Power Safety Power Shutoffs.In the Bay Area, thousands of customers in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties are still without power.As of 12:30 a.m., crews have restored power to about one-fifth of the 11,000 customers in the dark in Napa County; about one-third of the near 8,000 customers affected in Sonoma County have their power back; and in Solano County, PG&E has restored power to 1-percent of the estimated 130 customers who lost power.A Red Flag Warning has been canceled in the Bay Area with critical fire conditions tapering overnight.