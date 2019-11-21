PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E continues power restoration from latest outages

By Jobina Fortson
PG&E has been monitoring weather conditions all morning to decide if it's safe to restore energy from its latest round of Power Safety Power Shutoffs.

LIST: Counties, cities affected by PG&E Public Power Safety Shutdown

In the Bay Area, thousands of customers in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties are still without power.

As of 12:30 a.m., crews have restored power to about one-fifth of the 11,000 customers in the dark in Napa County; about one-third of the near 8,000 customers affected in Sonoma County have their power back; and in Solano County, PG&E has restored power to 1-percent of the estimated 130 customers who lost power.

A Red Flag Warning has been canceled in the Bay Area with critical fire conditions tapering overnight.

For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.
