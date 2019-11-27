ABC7's Phil Matier shares insight on San Francisco's Navigation Center slated to open in December

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The ongoing fight over the 200-bed homeless navigation center on San Francisco's waterfront underscores one of the toughest challenges facing the homeless situation in the Bay Area.Where to put the shelters?Fremont ended months of often bitter debate when the City Council voted to put their 45-bed shelter near City Hall - away from some of the heavier residential areas.But, there was still opposition.San Francisco opted to place it's soon-to-be opened 200 bed navigation center next to some of the most expensive condos in the city - and at a prime waterfront location on the Embarcadero.While San Francisco Supervisors voted unanimously for the shelter, the neighbors, some of whom have spent over $1 million for their homes - continue to fight.All of which begs the question: When it comes to the homeless - and homeless solutions - how close is too close?