Coronavirus

ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is confronting hate crimes against Asian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic with "Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation."

RELATED: Here's the origin of coronavirus and why you really shouldn't call it that other name

Our interactive town hall on April 2 featured a panel of expert contributors amid real-time audience interaction.

The town hall in its entirety will be available later in the media player above. Check back to watch tonight.

Our panelists included:


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocoronavirus californiahate crimecoronavirusracismchinapresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Origin of coronavirus and why you shouldn't call it that another name
CORONAVIRUS
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Stimulus payments to Social Security recipients will be automatic, PG&E giving credits to its customers, and more
Bacon Bacon: Chain of community donations keeps jobs alive in SF
Gravely sick growing as NY ventilator supply shrinks
Origin of coronavirus and why you shouldn't call it that another name
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Origin of coronavirus and why you shouldn't call it that another name
Sales tax reprieve for small businesses announced by Newsom in California
Coronavirus Updates: 1st case of COVID-19 reported in SF homeless shelter
Bacon Bacon: Chain of community donations keeps jobs alive in SF
Coronavirus blog: Adjusting to new lifestyle
Trump admin moves toward promoting broader use of face masks
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus Impact: Disney to furlough some employees
Coronavirus Impact: Shelter-at-home boosts demand for prescription drug deliveries
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine released from jail due to COVID-19
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Stimulus payments to Social Security recipients will be automatic, PG&E giving credits to its customers, and more
More TOP STORIES News