building a better bay area

San Jose program triples volunteer hours and increases demand for trash pickup

By Kris Reyes
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is looking to expand BeautifySJ, a program the city launched in 2017 to help clean up trash in public spaces.

Liccardo is hoping the success of the program will justify his new proposal for $3.5 million in the upcoming budget to expand the program. The money will go to hire someone to manage the increasing number of clean-up volunteers, which has tripled in size and the demand coming from residents reporting pick-ups through the MySanJose app, which has also tripled.

RELATED: Alameda County joins Oakland in pilot program aimed at combating illegal dumping program

BeautifySJ has inspired more than 70 community groups around San Jose, including Justin Imamura who founded the group, Trash Punx. Every month, he gathers hundreds of volunteers to pick up trash all over the city.

Imamura took us to a patch on Story Road and Senter Road which was full of garbage, even after his most recent effort.

"You know it can get discouraging but honestly I'm just here to clean up the environment, that's all I want to do and that's what I'm going to keep doing because I have a passion for it," he said.

Trash Punx has picked up thousands of bags of garbage, tackling the dirtiest of sites, some full of used syringes.

RELATED: Richmond city council votes to allow fines for 'contaminated' recycling

"We all do it because we love San Jose," he added.

Imamura is a star volunteer. The Mayor knows him by name and often uses Justin's example to encourage more volunteers.

Liccardo wants to hire staff to manage the city's growing group of volunteers, many of whom connect with the city for resources like bags, gloves and grants. He also wants to expand a program that hires homeless individuals to pick up trash.

The program started with 30 people, who were paid an hourly wage. Seven of those people have now been hired for full-time jobs, encouraging the Mayor to use the program as a much-needed workforce pipeline.

RELATED: Piles of trash on Caltrans property has property owner looking into adopting highway in Berkeley

"This is our city, we need to take back these public spaces so that people recognize this is ours and they're not simply going to trash it," he said.

Check out more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan joserecyclingtrashgarbagebuilding a better bay area
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Bay Area Housing Crisis: How are you making it work?
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
7 On Your Side Hotline: Questions for renters, homeowners answered
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News