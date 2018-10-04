SOCIETY

SF Mayor Breed responds to Osaka mayor, comfort women row

In this Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, people move in to take a closer look at the "Comfort Women" monument after it was unveiled in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO --
San Francisco Mayor London Breed responded to the mayor of San Francisco's sister city, Osaka, Japan, on Thursday, after he cut ties between the two cities over San Francisco's Comfort Women Memorial.

The memorial, placed in the city's Chinatown in September 2017, honors women from China, Korea and other places who were reportedly forced into sexual slavery by Japanese soldiers during World War II, a claim the Japanese government has disagreed with.

RELATED: Statue honoring WWII 'comfort women' unveiled in San Francisco

"One mayor cannot unilaterally end a relationship that exists between the people of our two cities, especially one that has existed for over 60 years," Breed said in a statement.

While noting that San Francisco has a rich history with Japan and Japanese-Americans, Breed said the Chinatown memorial has significance because it "is a symbol of the struggle faced by all women who have been, and are currently, forced to endure the horrors of enslavement and sex trafficking."

RELATED: Which way to Osaka? San Francisco's Sister Cities get new sign

"These victims deserve our respect and this memorial reminds us all of events and lessons we must never forget," Breed said.

Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura said in his Tuesday letter that the "memorial contains inscriptions that present uncertain and one-sided claims as historical facts."

"It is truly disappointing to terminate sister city relations. I realize the current situation is definitely a challenging one," he said, adding that Osaka and San Francisco could resume their sister city affiliation if San Francisco retracts the memorial and plaque from public property.

RELATED: Osaka mayor's San Francisco visit cancelled

The two cities first formed the affiliation on Oct. 7, 1957.

According to Yoshimura, the Japanese government late last year warned late Mayor Ed Lee it would sever ties over the memorial.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyjapanWorld War IIsexual assaultrapewomenstatuesex traffickingLondon BreedSan Francisco
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
Statue honoring WWII 'comfort women' unveiled in San Francisco
Which way to Osaka? San Francisco's Sister Cities get new sign
SOCIETY
MacArthur 'genius grant' winner from San Jose seeks to reform criminal justice
SF leaders applaud new law aimed at addressing homelessness
Transgender student in NC wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
More Society
Top Stories
Tall buildings safety strategy results released for SF
MacArthur 'genius grant' winner from San Jose seeks to reform criminal justice
Livermore mother heartbroken over teens' suspected overdose death
Suspicious device detonated at PG&E substation in Fulton
Kavanaugh opponents in Palo Alto hoping for miracle, supporters say move on
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
Thousands of Marriott hotel workers strike in San Francisco
AccuWeather Forecast: Skies mostly clear, cold temps in early morning
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Major beef recall, holiday spending outlook
SJ's Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Gilroy man travels 168 miles to get DMV appointment
North Bay nonprofit helps fire victims with yoga classes, services
Fremont police say missing 14-year-old boy found in El Cerrito
More News