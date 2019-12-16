Report: Sonoma County to consider plan to house homeless at county fairgrounds

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Somoma County leaders plan to unveil an emergency proposal on Tuesday to shelter homeless residents at the fairgrounds in Santa Rosa.It's estimated about 3,000 people are homeless in Sonoma County.A large encampment has developed along Santa Rosa's Joe Rodota Trail, next to Highway 12 that's become of concern to local leaders.The Press Democrat reports the idea of housing people at the fairgrounds was inspired by how the fairgrounds was used to house people evacuated from wildfires and flooding.