PG&E Power Outage: Sonoma residents react to possible power shutoff

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In Sonoma County, residents, business owners and public officials are furious at the thought of going through another power outage.
The historic Swiss Hotel has been in Hank Marioni's family for decades, but he can't seem to recall anything like this happening in years past. For the second time this month, his business could lose power.
"You're talking about thousands of dollars a day," said Marioni.
During the first public safety power shutoff Marioni had to throw out meat, fish and poultry.
Marioni lost his home in the Tubbs Fire two years ago. He says he gets it, but questions why PG&E officials shut off power as broadly as they did.
"I don't really have a problem with them shutting down up in the hills where the winds were 40, 50 miles an hour but in town I don't believe there's a lot that can burn," said Marioni.
PG&E has said it's transmission grid is so complicated it can't isolate smaller areas.
"They should have been on this from decades ago, undergrounding lines, segmenting the transmission grid as they have been doing in Southern California, where have they been?" Somona County First District Supervisor Susan Gorin said.
Instead, PG&E says its meteorologists are monitoring weather conditions 24/7 with their eyes fixed on this Wednesday and Thursday in particular.
"Expected to have dry, hot and windy weather," said a PG&E spokesperson.
The utility company has said this round of potential shutoffs would be significantly smaller. PG&E hasn't called for the shutoff yet, but representatives say they want to make sure customers are as prepared as possible.
Still, ABC7 News found residents who had no idea.
"Can't believe it, not again," said Don Del Carlo.
Del Carlo describes the most recent shutoff as "radical."
When asked if it felt warranted or made sense, Del Carlo responded, "No, I didn't feel so."
He says he plans to buy a generator.
"It's going to be the new reality I just think that's what it's going to be and so we can't count on PG&E anymore like we used to," said Del Carlo.
