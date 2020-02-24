Society

Students buy plane ticket to get $227 meal from Chick-fil-A

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A group of college students came up with an idea to fill their craving for fast food chicken.

Students at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, New York, are a 90-minute drive away from the nearest freestanding Chick-fil-A. The only other option is the food court at Albany International Airport. That would require the inconvenience of buying a plane ticket, going through TSA and foregoing the flight just for some fried chicken.

So that's what they did.

More than a dozen guys put their minds together and had Vincent Putrino, the captain of the school's cross country team, go the extra mile. Putrino bought a plane ticket at the Albany airport, a one-way trip to Fort Lauderdale for $98, went through security and bought food for 18 people with no intent to board the flight.

Their order, which came out to be $227.28, consisted of:

  • 15 Chick-fil-A sandwiches
  • 15 large fries
  • 156 Chick-fil-A nuggets
  • One bag of cookies
  • One lemonade


Good thing it wasn't Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfunny videofeel good
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
How to watch the memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant
Missing Palo Alto couple found: Marin Co. search team speaks out on miracle rescue
Markets tank on concern about virus impact on world economy
AccuWeather forecast: More robust warming trend this week, record highs possible
What we know about Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial
Show More
Iran death toll from novel coronavirus rises to 50, news agency says
Jussie Smollett in court Monday on new charges in connection with alleged attack
Ryan Newman confirms head injury in Daytona 500 crash, hopes to race again
Bay Area's record week ahead for dry weather pattern
SF residents concerned after no arrests, citations made in overnight sideshows
More TOP STORIES News