Thief replaces ketchup with written apology, claims stealing bottle brought bad luck

NEW JERSEY (KGO) -- Karma caught up with a thief who was so racked with guilt, they replaced the stolen item.What did they steal? A bottle of ketchup.The person returned two bottles of ketchup with a note apologizing for the dark deed.According to the note, after the person swiped a bottle of ketchup from a Perkins restaurant in New Jersey, bad things started happening."Someone crashed into my car, and since then my karma, luck, and life have been ****," the note said.They signed the note "An Awful Person.""Awful Person" went to Walmart and bought two bottles of Heinz ketchup to make it right.The owner of the restaurant said they never noticed the missing bottle.