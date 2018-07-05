TRAVEL

Aloha! Today is National Hawaii Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Aloha! Today marks National Hawaii Day and many are celebrating by exploring the sites, sounds, flavors and beauty of Hawaii.

HAWAII (KGO) --
Aloha! Today marks National Hawaii Day. Hawaii was the 50th state to receive statehood, becoming part of the American family on August 21, 1959.

RELATED: Lower cost flights to paradise? Southwest announces four Hawaii destinations

Many are observing the day by exploring the sites, sounds, flavors and beauty of Hawaii and by using #NationalHawaiiDay to share their experience on social media.



Here are some fun facts about the Aloha State. It's made up of eight main islands. In addition to its breathtaking natural beauty, Hawaii has an important strategic significance.

VIDEO: Fun in the sun at Aulani Resort in Hawaii

Hawaii has been critical to United States naval operations for decades. That significance was underscored by the surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, an event that drew the U.S. into World War II.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyair travelvacationholidaysunrisewaterbeachesnavyu.s. & worldconsumerHawaii
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Choosing a Travel Agent
Los Angeles subway system to screen passengers with body scanners
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
Salesforce Transit Center celebrates first weekday commute
$2.26 billion Salesforce Transit Center opens to huge crowds
More travel
SOCIETY
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
Norm Mineta on hand for flag ceremony at his namesake airport
More Society
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Show More
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News