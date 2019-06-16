'Martin's Park' opens, named after Boston Marathon bombings youngest victim

BOSTON -- Boston's newest park opened Saturday and it has a special meaning.
"Martin's Park" honors the memory of 8-year-old Martin Richard, the youngest victim killed in the Boston Marathon bombings.
At the dedication, Martin's sister, Jane- who lost a leg during the bombings, sung a special tribute in his honor, WCVB reports.
"This park is amazing," said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. "When you think about every aspect of this park, what's here-an inclusive park in setting the model for us now and the rest of the city."
The park includes a water garden, a giant boat and a cosmic climber-which was Martin's favorite part of the playground.
"I had quite an imagination when I was a kid and that boat would have taken me to all kinds of places that I will probably never get to see for real," said Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.
Five Cherry Trees surround the park to honor every person lost in the bombings.
The Richards say dealing with Martin's loss is difficult but doing good deeds in his honor is what keeps them going.
"I just really like that it promotes the message of inclusion and peace and it's a very beautiful place," said Henry Richards.
