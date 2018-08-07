BORDER CRISIS

Jackie Speier invites volunteers to share their experiences from immigration centers

In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who've been taken into custody rest in one of the cages at a facility in McAllen, Texas, Sun., June 17, 2018. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP)

By Kate Larsen
SAN ANTONIO (KGO) --
Hundreds of children remain separated from their families at the border. Congresswomen Jackie Speier invited a group of Bay Area men and women, who have been volunteering at the border to share their experiences.

"The children themselves describes la perrera as this cage for the most vicious of animals in their country and the children are being housed there, separated from their parents," said Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga, a faculty member in USF's education department and an expert in Latino mental health.

RELATED: Bay Area activists mobilize to help immigrant families

Hernandez-Arriaga says she had many conversations with children, seeking asylum at the border in McAllen, Texas. She was in McAllen two weeks ago volunteering at a Catholic Charities respite center, where they helped families with clothing, showers and food after they were released from ICE detention. "What they were sharing were numerous numerous human rights violations that we heard, such as the children being placed in cages, separated from their parents, fluorescent lights on 24 hours a day."

Hernandez-Arriaga was with a group of Bay Area volunteers who helped the asylum-seeking families transition from ICE detention to life with a sponsor family while they wait for a court date.

RELATED: 'We make kids disappear' Bay Area billboard protests immigration policy

572 children remain in US custody, including 410 whose parents have been deported without them.

"They're coming to our country seeking asylum which is not a crime, but they're treated like prisoners, like criminals," said Lilli Rey who went to Texas last month with Hernandez-Arriaga. But, the first time she went to the border, was with a group of women from San Mateo County who accompanied Congresswoman Jackie Speier to McAllen in June.

RELATED: 'They were traumatized': What are 'tender age' shelters for the youngest immigrants?

Congresswoman Speier invited the group into her home to share their experiences in McAllen. The hope, is that that information will help improve the situation for families at the border in the future.

"The fact that they've already made two trips is remarkable, but it's not enough," said Congresswomen Speier. "They're going to continue to be the observers there because this administration has no compunction about violating the laws, ignoring the laws in this country and we can't let that happen."

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the immigrant family separation controversy

The government says they've reunited 1,500 children with their parents, but Congresswomen Speier says she is skeptical of that number.

The group of Bay Area volunteers hopes to travel back to the border in November.

For more stories, photos, and video on immigration, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyborder wallborder patrolimmigrationimmigration reformchildrenmexicou.s. & worldjackie speierSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
What are 'tender age' shelters for the youngest immigrants?
Reflecting on the Crisis at the Border: Different points of view
Bay Area women recall visit to respite center in Texas
Bay Area activists mobilize to help immigrant families
BORDER CRISIS
Bay Area women recall visit to respite center in Texas
Activists hold 'Block ICE' protest on 4th of July in SF
Activists hold protest in San Francisco demanding an end to deportations
Congressman denied access to Bay Area shelter for immigrant children
Volunteer effort unfolds to help undocumented children at border
More border crisis
SOCIETY
Bay Area National Night Out events help humanize cops
Roundup case against Monsanto goes to jury
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to 9-year-old robbed at lemonade stand
Tired of waiting, neighbors fill potholes themselves
More Society
Top Stories
Mendocino Complex evacuees return home to region transformed
Bay Area National Night Out events help humanize cops
Rebranding brings new name for SF neighborhood
Father of 2 young children killed in Bay Bridge shooting
Missing San Ramon girl thought to have run away found
VIDEO: Humpback whale feeding frenzy in Monterey Bay
Remains of unidentified boy found at New Mexico compound
Santa Rita Jail asked to stop releasing prisoners at night.
Show More
San Francisco's Muni unveils website to help residents navigate nearby projects
Climatologists worry bigger, record-setting wildfires looming in California
White's 2-run HR in 8th lifts Astros over Giants 2-1
Rich Hill pitches Dodgers past his former A's club 4-2
Elon Musk shakes Tesla investors, fans of the company with one tweet
More News