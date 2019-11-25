What Really Matters: Building a Better BART... fast

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley focuses on a troubled mass transit system that is critical to the Bay Area.
BART is a great system, it just isn't run that way. I take BART whenever I can and I appreciate the convenience and the chance to avoid traffic.
What I don't appreciate is the far-too-common encounter with something unpleasant, unnerving, or even downright dangerous. I have friends who avoid riding at certain times or who no longer want their kids or spouse riding alone.
Commuters deserve a clean, reliable and SAFE mass transit system that serves them and eases the already over-burgeoned freeway system.
