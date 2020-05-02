What Really Matters: Pandemic pressure with California's workforce amid COVID-19 crisis

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley looks at the complicated issues involved in getting Californian's workforce back on the job amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.This year's May Day demonstrations around California and the country reflect the anxiety so many are feeling, whether they are allowed to work during the shelter-in-place order or forced to stay home. Those whom have lost their jobs or are not allowed to return to work, are understandably more worried each added day without income.Those who are working are are worried too-- can I do the job and stay healthy? The push and pull over when to allow California to begin to return to normal is causing a growing divide the state's workforce and adding increasing pressure on our leaders to make the best decisions for all concerned.