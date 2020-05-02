what really matters

What Really Matters: Pandemic pressure with California's workforce amid COVID-19 crisis

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley looks at the complicated issues involved in getting Californian's workforce back on the job amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This year's May Day demonstrations around California and the country reflect the anxiety so many are feeling, whether they are allowed to work during the shelter-in-place order or forced to stay home. Those whom have lost their jobs or are not allowed to return to work, are understandably more worried each added day without income.

RELATED: What Really Matters: No time to drop our guard amid COVID-19 pandemic

Those who are working are are worried too-- can I do the job and stay healthy? The push and pull over when to allow California to begin to return to normal is causing a growing divide the state's workforce and adding increasing pressure on our leaders to make the best decisions for all concerned.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscowhat really matterscoronavirus californiacoronavirusretailunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WHAT REALLY MATTERS
What Really Matters: No time to drop our guard amid COVID-19 pandemic
What Really Matters: Coming together even as we stay apart
What Really Matters: There is enough toilet paper
What Really Matters: Staying the course at a COVID crossroad
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Antioch city official ousted over his pandemic remarks
Coronavirus: 2 new cases in Napa, Santa Cruz counties; more than 52,100 in CA
AIDS and COVID-19: Lessons learned from two health crises
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changes frequencies
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
5 confusing shelter-in-place questions answered
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Show More
Gov. Newsom says CA may be 'days, not weeks' from further reopening
Want to get a COVID-19 antibody test? Here's what to know
Smaller May Day protests for hazard pay, better protections
Health official says US missed some chances to slow virus
Southern CA doctor explains success with COVID-19 patients
More TOP STORIES News