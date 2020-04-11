Coronavirus California

What Really Matters: Coming together even as we stay apart during religious celebrations amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley reflects on one of the most important weeks of the year for Jews and for Christians in a time of crisis during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

We are all being tested, being challenged, to be our best selves during this pandemic. Springtime draws us outdoors, to the beaches, the parks, the community swimming pools and, this week, to churches and synagogues.

But those houses of worship will be empty for Easter and Passover and they must be to keep people safe and to slow the spread of COVID-19. But the faithful will celebrate and worship together in spirit if not in person.

