What Really Matters: Reopening of California, too much too soon?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In is weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley looks at the excitement and the risks of Phase 2 of the reopening of California.We have now been in lockdown mode for two long months and cabin fever is reaching a boiling point for a lot of people. The impact on the economy and job losses have been staggering and will take months, maybe years to rebound.Most importantly, of course, is the impact on human lives with terrible illness and an anticipated 100,000 deaths by June. The decision to begin to reopen is understandable and expected as we cannot stay in this space forever. But it comes with both the risk of a resurgence of the virus and the responsibility we continue to do all we can to prevent the spread, even as life begins to return to a new normal.