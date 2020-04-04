What Really Matters: There is enough toilet paper amid the COVID-19 crisis

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 New anchor Dan Ashley looks at the rush to stockpile supplies even if you already have plenty.Just like you, I have to resist the urge to hoard supplies like toilet paper. There no actual shortage of toilet paper, just a time to restock shelves because of all of the panic-buying.Georgia Pacific, a major toilet paper manufacturer, reports that it has plenty of it's bathroom tissue in its distribution centers and is working to ship out more product to the stores. We all feel a loss of control in this terrible pandemic and stockpiling supplies is an action that we can take, however unnecessary, that perhaps makes us feel a bit more secure.