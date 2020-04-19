What Really Matters: No time to drop our guard amid COVID-19 pandemic

Every day, when I come into the station, I remind myself to be extremely cautious and diligent about all of the steps we have been advised to take to mitigate the risk of catching or spreading the novel coronavirus. Many of my wonderful colleagues, both on-air and off, are working from home, so that it is safer for those of us who are coming in. We are all being extremely careful here, wiping down everything we touch many times, washing our hands constantly, and, of course, social distancing.
We will also now follow the mandate to cover our faces as well.
What is so important as we reach this one month milestone of sheltering at home is that we not drop our guard, not even once, in terms of following each an every guideline to prevent the spread of the virus.
California has much to be proud of, our response has been impressive and effective and we've seen the so-called curve begin to flatten. But we're not out of the woods yet. Stay safe!
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
