What Really Matters: One Small Step... Fifty Years and Counting

In is weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley looks at the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest achievements in human history.

All things space fascinate me and always have. One reason for that, no doubt, is the memory of watching Walter Cronkite wringing his hands and holding his breath in nervous excitement as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon fifty years ago this July 20th.

I hope to live long enough to see Americans reach Mars!
