Wounded veterans are competing this weekend for top honors at this year's Valor Games in Alameda.Participants prove that having a disability doesn't mean you have to sit on the sidelines.The goal of the Valor Games is to introduce people to adapted sports.Events include indoor rowing, cycling, archery and power-lifting."When I got here, I loved it. I love weightlifting but I've been off for a while but now I'm ready to get back into it. And next year, I'm coming back," U.S. Navy Veteran Charles Baldwin said.This event is for any Veteran or active duty service member with a disability who is eligible for VA healthcare.Participants say they love it, not for the competition, but for the comradery.