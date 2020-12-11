Health & Fitness

Sonoma County business owners, residents brace for new stay-at-home order

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- As COVID-19 numbers continue to surge, another county has ordered a stay-at-home order that will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Sonoma County Health officials say ICU capacity is now below 15% and they have seen an "alarming increase in cases and hospitalizations in recent days."

"We didn't think this was going to be the last night until halfway through our dinner," says restaurant patron Chuck Custer. "We were told by the server at another restaurant that they're going to close down."

Meaning that outdoor restaurant locations, hair salons and barber shops, personal care services, and wineries and breweries will be closed come Saturday.

"The most recent data we have here in Sonoma County has us at 11.6% capacity," said a Sonoma County official Thursday.

Restaurant owners like Francisco Santana say he has already laid off eight people.

"My reaction is kind of sad. They let us open in the street and they gonna close us again so I don't know what we're going to do," says Francisco Santana of Maya Restaurant in Sonoma.

At wineries like Viansa, they have avoided layoffs by shifting more of their business online.

General manager Chris Sebastiani says his family of winemakers made it through Prohibition and the Great Depression and they will make it through this safely as well.

"This is the most challenging time that our generation has faced," says Sebastiani who went on to say. "We will persevere and we will continue to make great wines for generations to come!"

