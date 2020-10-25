Sonoma County gym owner fined $1,000 for operating indoors, violating state health order

Sonoma Fit was hit with a $1,000 fine last week, according to reports.
The owner said the fine is "wrong" and added "gyms are not a threat to public health." He plans to appeal the penalty.
A county spokesperson said the owner of Sonoma Fit "understood the law" and the fine was issued only after he made it clear that he would not make any changes. "He was very defiant," according to the spokesperson.
Sonoma County remains in California's purple tier, which means gyms can only operate outdoors.
This is the second business to be fined by Sonoma County for a violation. The other was a car shop.
