'My God, it can't possibly be true,' South Bay community mourn 2 men killed in Ford dealership shooting

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- Throughout the South Bay, there has been an outpouring of love and support for the two managers who were killed at The Ford Store Morgan Hill on Tuesday.
Morgan Hill Police identified the two victims as 59-year-old Brian Light and 38-year old Xavier Souto.
Investigators also revealed a detailed timeline of events. They explained the suspect, 60-year-old Steven Leet was fired from his job in the parts department around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
He then left the building and sat in his car for about 20 minutes. He then returned to the dealership and lingered around his old workstation. Shortly after, he was escorted to a back office to speak with his former supervisors.
He then opened fire.
The tragic events unfolded around 6 pm on Tuesday at the Ford Store on Condit Road. Both victims were San Jose residents.
Signs of loss linger throughout the San Jose community. At the Portuguese Band of San Jose building, their community flag flew at half-staff to honor Souto.
He was a cherished member of the band.
Across town, Light's neighbors were still learning about the tragedy that took the life of the single-father of two.
"I said, 'My God, it can't possibly be true,'" Light's neighbor told ABC7 News. "And so I knocked on their door and the youngest son answered the door. I can't describe what that was like."
Souto was a Parts Manager and had worked at The Ford Store Morgan Hill since 2012.
Light had been employed as the Parts Director since last year.
Police said the gunman shot Souto at point-blank range. They said Light tried to fight Leet but was shot multiple times.
Sergeant Bill Norman said, "The actions of Mr. Light allowed the customers and employees of that business time to get out. That, we clearly see on video surveillance. Without that, he would've been right on top of people."
The suspect then turned the gun on himself.
The Ford Store Morgan Hill remained closed on Wednesday as the company, the surrounding community, and family in San Jose mourn the loss of two men considered to be hard-working fathers with a love for cars and life.
"There's not enough people in the world like Brian to begin with. Then to see him go, it's just heartbreaking at his age and with his vitality," Light's neighbor added. "We have too much division and people in the world are all in it for themselves, he was the antidote to that."
"It's just, it's stunning," he continued. "I still can't deal with it... that he's not with us anymore."
This GoFundMe campaign was created to help the families of Light and Souto.
There is a vigil scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Morgan Hill Downtown Amphitheater: 17000 Monterey St, Morgan Hill, California 95037.
