If your Southwest flight was canceled, here's how to get your refund

Southwest Airlines announced it will reimburse expenses to those who had flight cancellations.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Facing investigations from the federal government, critiques by consumer groups and complaints from passengers, Southwest Airlines announced Tuesday afternoon it will reimburse expenses to those who had flight cancellations.

Consumer advocates are happy to see this, but they do not consider it any kind of favor.

With weather delays and cancellations, airlines do not have to offer refunds.

But if the delays are caused by the airline, additional reimbursement is required.

Many say Southwest cancellations do not meet the weather test.

That said, Southwest's reimbursement offer seems to be quite generous, at least now before actual payments are made.

To get the reimbursements, passengers are told to send an email via Southwest Airlines' website.

There is nothing on its website that says reimbursement, so 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney reached out to Southwest asking which box should be used.

Finney heard back and his question was not addressed. He says pick a box and let him know if it works for you.

There is also the concern over what Southwest considers "reasonable."

He asked Southwest for clarification with examples. The airline did not respond to that request either.

Finney says that is a concern, so if you file for reimbursement, keep close track of your exchange.

What is considered "reasonable"?

"the Legal definition for Reasonable and Customary is what would a reasonable person expect where and when the action occurs. So a midsized rental car and midrange hotel room, perhaps. Chartering a private jet, probably not," Finney said.

Here's a link to Southwest Airlines' website.

