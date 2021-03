There isn’t a good Easter candy. — Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) March 29, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The East Bay SPCA is recommending families give Peeps instead of pets to children for Easter.Every spring, animal shelters take in lots of baby bunnies after families change their minds about keeping them.They're hard to resist, but bunnies have to be carefully handled. So they suggest Peeps instead.However, Peeps can stir up a bit of controversy.Our own Reggie Aqui, apparently not a Peeps fan, tweeted out this Easter candy diss:So on Tuesday, we had some unusual Peeps candy for our Four at 4 anchors to try!