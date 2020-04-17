Hey Larry, Call My Play! It's a home run for David and Posey the Australian Labradoodle

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In this edition of8-year-old David from Oakland and his Australian Labradoodle knock it out of the park.It starts with David Silva at the plate.He swings, he's got power, this ball is deep!Check out that speed. But wait. He's not alone.Posey the Australian Labradoodle is in on the base running!They round second, third, and home - SAFE!Now that's a home run ladies and gentleman.See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #ABC7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.Aloha is goodbye!