Hey Larry, Call My Play! Neighborhood pets gone wild

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Not even Lady the lab can stop this pint-sized battle for supremacy.

Lola the dog and Sarah the cat take the ring for an epic light-weight showdown.

The fur is flying in San Jose!

But here comes the big dog on the block - Lady's not having any of this.

Scram, you two! Lady's mediation seems to work for a moment but as soon as she disappears, they're back at it!

This one's too close to call!

Rematch?

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

