Hey Larry, Call My Play! 9-year-old Davyn Lewis goes 'Barry Sanders' mode on 75-yard touchdown run

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" 9-year-old Davyn Lewis from Richmond gets loose for a lightning-fast, 75-yard touchdown run.
At just 4 foot 1 and 55 pounds he breaks free from scrimmage.
No one can touch him!
He's at the 20 when the pack catches up.
He's in trouble, looks like it's over...
But wait! The mini Barry Sanders jukes to escape! He's got the stamina...
He dashes from the right sideline all the way to the opposite corner of the endzone!
And he's in for the Richmond Steelers.
As they say, good things come in small packages! Even touchdowns.
See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"
Aloha is goodbye!
