Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry, Call My Play! Kickin' it with the ninjas of Hayward

By
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" These Tae Kwon Do students have serious skills, and incredible balance!

Azalea Montgomery kicks off the action - Full sideways leg extension with a cup perfectly balanced on her ankle?!

That's intense focus right there... And she finishes her act with a well-calculated kick of the cup.

RELATED: Hey Larry, Call My Play! Lily goes 'Beast Mode' with textbook stiff-arm

But the moves keep coming - They're all from Sam Montgomery's West Coast Tae Kwon Do.

Looking like a clan of ninjas, it's a series of impressive kicks!

Miguel Granados, Marcellus Montgomery, Alan Gonzalez, Philip Gonzalez, Alyssa Frano, Andre Reed, and JR Marcello... All coming through with their own twist.

These kids can kick it!

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

Aloha is goodbye!

