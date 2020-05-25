Hey Larry, Call My Play! Twins Marissa and Mikaela perfect the Stephen Curry dribble drill... blindfolded!

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" it's double trouble in Campbell, California.
9-year-old twins Marissa and Mikaela show off their handles...
They're doing Warriors star Stephen Curry's two-ball dribbling drill but with blindfolds on!
Should we call them the Splash Sisters?
The girls are also rock stars on the tennis court, but for now we'll stick to hoops.
Marissa goes one-on-one with little brother Mason...
But all those dribbling drills make her invincible!
She creates space, shoots, and scores!
Maybe next time, little bro.
See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"
Aloha is goodbye!
