Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry, Call My Play! Twins Marissa and Mikaela perfect the Stephen Curry dribble drill... blindfolded!

By
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" it's double trouble in Campbell, California.

9-year-old twins Marissa and Mikaela show off their handles...

They're doing Warriors star Stephen Curry's two-ball dribbling drill but with blindfolds on!

Should we call them the Splash Sisters?

RELATED: Hey Larry, Call My Play! 9-year-old Davion Berry buries the no-look shot

The girls are also rock stars on the tennis court, but for now we'll stick to hoops.

Marissa goes one-on-one with little brother Mason...

But all those dribbling drills make her invincible!

She creates space, shoots, and scores!

Maybe next time, little bro.
See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

Take a look at all of the "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" videos here

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscampbellchildrenlittle leaguesoccercoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemichey larry call my playbasketballsportsyouth soccerfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEY LARRY CALL MY PLAY
Hey Larry, Call My Play!
Hey Larry, Call My Play! It's alley-oop perfection at sunset
Hey Larry, Call My Play! 9-year-old Davion Berry buries the no-look shot
Hey Larry, Call My Play! Little Niko is on the money
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
'No one size fits all': How some CA schools are planning to reopen
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
Bay Area celebrates Memorial Day weekend amid heat, COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
13-year-old graduates from college with 4 degrees
Crews investigating cause of fire at landfill in Milpitas
10-year-old California girl scares off intruder
High-flying salute to honor Bay Area front-line workers
More TOP STORIES News