FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Jazzy J from Fremont has incredible ball control.
The 11-year-old slays every cone drill set in front of her.
She taps, dribbles, and passes with perfection!
Inside of the foot and out, through the cones... She makes it look easy.
RELATED: Hey Larry, Call My Play! Meet baby Hunter, the lean, mean, scoring machine!
What's not easy?
Practicing moves inside the house.
Oh no, sounds like broken glass!
Sorry, mom.
See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"
And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.
Aloha is goodbye!
Take a look at all of the "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" videos here
Hey Larry, Call My Play! This is why mom says 'no soccer in the house!'
HEY LARRY CALL MY PLAY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News