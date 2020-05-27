Hey Larry, Call My Play! This is why mom says 'no soccer in the house!'

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition ofJazzy J from Fremont has incredible ball control.The 11-year-old slays every cone drill set in front of her.She taps, dribbles, and passes with perfection!Inside of the foot and out, through the cones... She makes it look easy.What's not easy?Practicing moves inside the house.Oh no, sounds like broken glass!Sorry, mom.See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.Aloha is goodbye!