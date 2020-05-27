Hey Larry, Call My Play! Harley the Westie wins DPOY (Defensive Pup of the Year)

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition ofHarley the West Highland white terrier wins DPOY, Defensive Pup of the Year.The little Westie from Concord shouldn't be overlooked for lack of height.He knows, if you just keep hounding your opponent, you're sure to get results.In this one v. one scenario, he takes on his human, T.C., who's got to be at least five times his size.But Harley is tenacious and keeps after it!He forces the turn over and breaks away with the ball!Draymond Green, what'd you think of that steal?See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.Aloha is goodbye!