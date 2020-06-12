Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry, Call My Play! Morkie the Yorkie backs it up

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Morkie the Yorkie dresses like a unicorn and shows us how to back it up.

But first, there goes Morkie, showing off his speed on the beach!

Running in the sand is hard work.

So, back at home in San Mateo, Morkie relaxes with a little dress-up.

Cutest unicorn... Ever?!

Morkie also has a special talent - going up the stairs backward.

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

Take a look at all of the "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" videos here

