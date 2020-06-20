Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry, Call My Play! 5-year-old Noah hits his first home run

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" 5-year-old Noah from Santa Clara hits his first home run.

The bases are loaded. He's got confidence at the plate.

The pitch comes in and WOW. Grand slam!

RELATED: Hey Larry, Call My Play! 11-year-old Chloe from Fremont has handles for days

It's outta there, no question, but Noah still turns on the jets as he rounds the bases.

He's got power and speed.

MLB, we may have found a rising clean-up hitter for ya!

Keep swinging, Noah. You're going places!

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

Take a look at all of the "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" videos here

