SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --San Francisco 49er Solomon Thomas shared heart-wrenching details about his sister's suicide. He spoke with ESPN about his sister Ella.
He said her depression deepened after being raped. Solomon added that depression is a national crisis that can often start in middle school.
He told ESPN he would say to students, "That they aren't weird, that feeling sad sometimes is okay, and that if they're feeling bad a lot of the time they should go talk to an adult they trust."
Solomon still struggles with his sister's death every day.
"She was my best friend," he said. "And my only sister. And I won't ever get to talk with her again. I just want her back and there's nothing I can do about it."
Despite what happened, Solomon says he knows he is fortunate.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, there are resources available, explore them here.