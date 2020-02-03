Super Bowl 2020

49ers coach Katie Sowers touched by young fan's drawing after Super Bowl loss: 'It means so much to me'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Trailblazing San Francisco 49ers coach Katie Sowers may not be a world champion yet, but the first woman to coach in a Super Bowl is leaving Miami as a high-profile role model for young girls across the country and in the Bay Area.

RELATED: 'Happy to be a trailblazer' Katie Sowers becomes first female coach to reach Super Bowl

Sowers took to Twitter on Monday to thank her supporters and one fan in particular.

ABC7 News sports producer Casey Pratt tweeted a picture that his 6-year-old daughter drew during the Super Bowl of Katie Sowers.



"The @49ers didn't win the #SuperBowl, but the mark they left on young kids like my 6-year-old daughter was a win for humanity," wrote Pratt. "I love that she was inspired to draw this picture of @KatieSowers during the game. #SBLIV #GoNiners #GirlDad"



Sowers spotted the tweet and replied.

"This.... Tell your daughter that her picture is beautiful and it means so much to me. Thank you for being an amazing #girldad"

Sowers received hundreds of tweets of support during the game including many celebrities and even fans rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton tweeted: "History, made. Last night, @49ers offensive assistant coach @katiesowers became the first woman and the first openly LGBT person to coach a team in the Super Bowl."



"We erupted in applause at our house when your segment ran during the Super Bowl. It was very moving. We were rooting for the Chiefs to win (I'm from MO) but you should know we think you are awesome!," tweeted 'The Office' actress Jenna Fischer.



TV host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted: "@KatieSowers, I hope you know what an incredible thing you accomplished yesterday."



RELATED: 'She's a superstar': 49ers players congratulate Katie Sowers on being first female to coach in a Super Bowl

Sowers tweeted that she also got some social media hate after the game, but implored fans to be kind.



"I wanted this so bad for my guys... for my dad. Congrats to the @Chiefs... please as you comment to my players or staff members, remember we are all human. As
@TheEllenShow says, Be Kind. This loss has unfortunately reminded me of the hatred in this world."

This was Sowers' fourth season in the NFL and second as an offensive assistant with the 49ers.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl 2020 here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco 49ersnflsuper bowlfootballsuper bowl 2020feel good
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
49ers players congratulate Katie Sowers on being first female to coach in a Super Bowl
SUPER BOWL 2020
JLo, Shakira shine at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
Fan caught sleeping mid-game of Super Bowl 2020
Watch: Best Super Bowl commercials of 2020
Next-level tailgate party at Levi's Stadium
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
San Francisco hospital caring for 2 patients with coronavirus
Students mourn Antioch teen killed in shooting
Fans return to SFO after 49ers disappointing loss
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
Texas A&M-Commerce shooting: 2 women killed and child hurt
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus near Lebec
Rush Limbaugh reveals lung cancer diagnosis
Show More
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial closing arguments conclude
Democratic race opens in Iowa amid worry over beating Trump
New travel restrictions in place at SFO due to coronavirus outbreak
Fan caught sleeping mid-game of Super Bowl 2020
Watch: Best Super Bowl commercials of 2020
More TOP STORIES News