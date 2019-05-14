Golden State Warriors

7 Things to know about the Warriors-Blazers series

By Silvio Carrillo
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Warriors quest for their third straight NBA title continues Tuesday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trailblazers.

Here are 7 Things from ABC7 News that you should know about the matchup.

1.) This will be the fifth consecutive year the Warriors have made the conference finals: No team has done that since the Boston Celtics of the 1960's.

2.) Warriors Superstar Kevin Durant will not play in game one: Durant strained his right calf in game five against the Rockets last Wednesday.

3.) The Warriors could have center DeMarcus Cousins back sooner than expected: There's no firm date, but Coach Kerr has alluded that "Boogie" could return from his torn quad sometime this series.

4.) The two teams last met in the playoffs in 2017: That year the Warriors swept Portland in four games, playing without Durant for two of those games.

5.) The Curry brothers will make history no matter who wins: Steph (Dubs) and his brother Seth (Blazers) are the first two brothers in NBA history to play against each other in the conference finals.

6.) Sonya and Dell Curry face a tough cheering decision: With a son on both teams they've come up with a way to ease their burden a bit: they'll flip a coin before every game to determine who wears Warriors gear and who wears Blazers gear.

7.) Welcome home Damian Lillard: The Blazers guard grew up in Oakland, and starred at Oakland High School, before attending Weber state.

