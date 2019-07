7 Things to know about the Warriors-Blazers series

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Warriors quest for their third straight NBA title continues Tuesday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trailblazers.Here are 7 Things from ABC7 News that you should know about the matchup.No team has done that since the Boston Celtics of the 1960's.Durant strained his right calf in game five against the Rockets last Wednesday.There's no firm date, but Coach Kerr has alluded that "Boogie" could return from his torn quad sometime this series.That year the Warriors swept Portland in four games, playing without Durant for two of those games.Steph (Dubs) and his brother Seth (Blazers) are the first two brothers in NBA history to play against each other in the conference finals.With a son on both teams they've come up with a way to ease their burden a bit: they'll flip a coin before every game to determine who wears Warriors gear and who wears Blazers gear.The Blazers guard grew up in Oakland, and starred at Oakland High School, before attending Weber state.