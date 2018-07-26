SPORTS
Giants' Brandon Belt lands on 10-day disabled list

The San Francisco Giants have placed first baseman Brandon Belt on the 10-day disabled list and have activated third baseman Evan Longoria.

Belt left in the seventh inning of Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners with a hyperextended knee.

He was hurt reaching on an infield single when he took a hard step after reaching first base. He limped off the field after being briefly examined by a trainer.

Longoria suffered a fracture in his left hand last month.

The Giants also recalled pitcher Chris Stratton from Triple-A Sacramento and recalled reliever Ty Blach, who was sent to Triple-A on Wednesday.
